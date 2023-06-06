ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Monday June 5th, 2023, RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives executed a search warrant at 639 Booner Miller Road, Deville, in reference to a complaint of Distribution of Child Pornography (Victim Under The Age of 13). Sheriff’s Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.), related to the allegations.

Through their investigation, David Buck Lee Roberts, 27 of Deville, was identified as a suspect. While conducting the search of Roberts’ residence, items of evidence which supported the initial allegations were discovered. Probable cause was established and warrants were granted for Roberts’ arrest in reference to five-hundred six counts Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13). Roberts was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $70,400.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee Charges David Buck Lee Roberts, 27 639 Booner Miller Road Deville, LA Five-Hundred and Six Counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13)

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”