ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy.

As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer Frey, 52 of Lena, LA, for one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Upon obtaining the arrest warrant, Mr. Mike Small, Frey’s attorney was contacted and provided a copy of the arrest warrant at which point he advised that he would accompany Frey to the Rapides Parish Courthouse to turn herself in. Just after noon today, Frey was placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Frey was later released on a $5,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is still a very active and ongoing investigation and additional arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Tina Brimer Frey, 52, 152 LA Highway 8 Lena, LA

Charge: One count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals