Detective in Louisiana passes away from injuries sustained while serving a warrant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing the passing of Detective Stephen Arnold.

Arnold was a 12-year veteran of the force who had been receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in 2016.

The deputy was shot numerous times while serving a warrant in January of 2016.

The suspect in this shooting is serving a 35-year sentence in jail.

During his time at JPSO, Arnold served in these capacities:

Second District deputy

Narcotics detective

Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force

The Jefferson’s Parish Sheriff’s Office provided these details about the fallen deputy:

During his time with JPSO, Detective Arnold was well-known and held in the highest regard by his peers. His commitment to serving our community was the standard we all strive to meet. He received several commendations for his service including two Distinguished Service Awards and an Award For Valor. He was awarded a Purple Heart at the time of his injury and will be posthumously awarded the JPSO Medal of Honor.

Funeral arrangements for Detective Stephen Arnold are forthcoming.