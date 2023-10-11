DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans was arrested Tuesday for alleged electioneering.

DeSoto Parish Deputy Mark Pierce confirmed that State Police arrested Evans on 2 counts of “electioneering in connection with voting-nursing homes.”

Evans released a statement on his social media Tuesday saying he is “prepared to face the consequences of any unintentional oversight” and claimed DeSoto District Attorney Charlie Adams is creating a narrative with political motives.

“It’s disheartening to see the narrative being shaped by individuals with clear political motives. The actions of certain individuals, including those from Charlie Adams’ camp, seem to be driven more by a desire for power and control than by genuine concern for the integrity of our electoral process,” stated Evans.

Adams has not yet released a public statement on the allegations against Evans.