All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Uplander traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Vincent Donzel Nappier Jr.

According to authorities, Nappier was placed in handcuffs and they confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of West Monroe, La. During the traffic stop, authorities searched Nappier and allegedly discovered small bags that contained methamphetamine, marijuana, and ecstasy.

Deputies also searched Nappier’s vehicle and located a Webley Mark IV revolver in the back seat. According to Nappier, the narcotics and firearm did not belong to him.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Nappier was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics

Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Stolen Property

His bond was set at $53,250.