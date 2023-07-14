All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 13, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 165 in Richwood, La. During the traffic stop, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana and conducted a search on the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, authorities located a suspect marijuana cigarette, and the suspect, who identified himself as Eric Davis, allegedly admitted that the narcotics belonged to him. After the suspect was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, deputies positively identified the suspect as Joshua D. Perry and learned that Perry had an arrest warrant for Trafficking Children for Sex, which stems from an investigation that was initiated by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in February 2023.

On February 9, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on a Theft complaint that took place at a convenience store on Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, they learned that over $1,000 worth of alcohol was stolen by four suspects.

During an investigation, officials identified one of the suspects to be Shimedra Hunter. According to the affidavit, Hunter was seen on security footage grabbing a bottle of alcohol as the cashier turned their back.

In a separate investigation, deputies went on to learn that a 15-year-old victim was sex trafficked and involved in pornography for approximately two years. According to the affidavit, sexual activities were allegedly facilitated by a male subject and Hunter.

According to deputies, they learned that the victim had sexual intercourse with Hunter and the male subject after the victim initially met the duo. During their initial meeting, the victim advised Hunter that she was 13 years old and Hunter was allegedly “okay” with the victim’s age.

The victim advised deputies that Hunter allegedly took her to houses to have sexual intercourse with other subjects and Hunter would allegedly steal from the residence while the victim was with the subject.

Officials also learned that Hunter allegedly required the victim to get money from the subjects that she engaged in sexual activities with to pay for food and rent. Authorities went on to obtain an arrest warrant for Hunter and she was arrested on April 29, 2023. Authorities also obtained an arrest warrant for Perry.

According to officials, Hunter was charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Simple Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, Felony Theft, and Traffic Children for Sex.

Perry has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Traffic Children for Sex, Resisting an Officer, Driver must be Licensed, and View outward or inward through windshield or windows.