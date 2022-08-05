PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man installed a wifi-connected camera into the vent of his ex-girlfriend’s bathroom, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Deputies said the victim spotted the camera and saw that it was filming. She then confronted the suspect, Timothy Joseph Blood, 51, of Panama City Beach.

Blood allegedly texted the defendant during the confrontation and said, “tell the sheriff I can’t view the camera since the wifi password was changed.”

Blood was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.