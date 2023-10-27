WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A Santa Rosa Beach man is in custody after Florida deputies say he admitted to having child porn depicting sexual acts with children as young as two years old.

On Wednesday, October 25, Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Wayne Trail in Santa Rosa Beach and arrested 45-year-old Nathan Leon Babb. He is charged with 37 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Transmission of Child Pornography.

The search warrant came from an investigation between the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, during an interview with investigators, Babb admitted he downloaded child porn depicting pre-teen and teenage females and led officers to a USB hidden in a headboard that contained 869 files of child pornography.

A lengthy and detailed arrest report from the WCSO claims Babb had approximately 25 videos depicting children between the ages of 2-14 being raped and performing various sexual acts, with some videos showing children between 7-11 being forced into sexual acts with animals.

This is a disgusting and intolerable epidemic that the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to battle. Our purpose is to protect the vulnerable from harm; our children are our future and we all must do more to shield them from these predator Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson

Along with the child porn charges, Babb faces one count of Using a Two-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony.

Babb was booked into the Walton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.