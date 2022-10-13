FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La.

According to officials, several suspects are in custody and deputies expect to make more arrests soon. Bonds of the arrestees range from $7,500 to $100,000 and the narcotics distributed were the following:

Synthetic cannabinoid

Heroin

Methamphetamine

Crack cocaine

Marijuana

Fentanyl

Prescription medication