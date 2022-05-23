BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one person’s life Sunday night.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the fatal shot was fired at an apartment complex within the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway.

At this time, details related to the events leading up to the shooting are scarce.

