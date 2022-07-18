BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in the capital area have identified a man who was shot to death at a residence on Keel Avenue, Sunday (July 17) night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 34-year-old Rudy Maldonado Rodriguez lost his life during the incident.

EBRSO says deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Keel Avenue for a reported shooting shortly after 8 p.m., and were originally told some sort of game involving a gun led to an accidental shooting.

Deputies were informed that several people were supposedly playing with a revolver by spinning the cylinder with one round in the gun, aiming, and then pulling the trigger.

But further investigation revealed this was not exactly what happened.

Deputies learned that Rodriguez and another man were in an argument when the man brandished a gun and stated in Spanish, “Let me show you what to do with this.”

He then aimed the gun at Rodriguez and pulled the trigger. Rodriguez died at the scene of the crime.

Deputies say the suspect seemed surprised by what happened and ran away.

At this time, EBRSO has named 33-year-old Samuel Lara-Garcia as a suspect in the shooting.

Lara-Garcia was apprehended Monday (July 18) in Calcasieu Parish by Troopers with the Louisiana State Police.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder and will eventually be transported to EBR Parish Prison.

This article will be updated as additional information related to the case is provided.