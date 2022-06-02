WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold from a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Circle. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 20-year-old Abbie Leigh Caples who invited deputies inside the residence.

Once deputies entered the home, they advised Caples and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dexter Dwayne Blake II, about the anonymous complaint. Caples gave authorities consent to search the residence and deputies discovered a total of 271.7 grams of marijuana, powder residue, cocaine, methadone tablets, THC wax, and psilocybe mushrooms, along with a large amount of money and a digital scale.

Blake took ownership of all of the illegal narcotics except the psilocybe mushrooms. According to deputies, Caples denied ownership of all narcotics and narcotics equipment.

Caples and Blake were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Blake was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Caples was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Blake’s bond was set at $27,500. As of June 2, 2022, Caples was released from custody after placing a $2,000 bond.