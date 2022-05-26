BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an argument between a Baton Rouge husband and wife turned physical when one spouse bit the other early Sunday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 26-year-old Beily Flores was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery following the incident.

Deputies report that Flores and her partner were arguing when the dispute escalated and she “attempted to punch him in the face area with a closed fist.”

The arrest document goes on to say Flores, “then hit him in the back and chest area” and that her husband claimed she “bit him on both arms.”

According to the arrest document, authorities were summoned, and after assessing the husband’s injuries, Flores was arrested and put behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Survivors of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) or the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence at (225) 752-1296.