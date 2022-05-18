VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, around 9 PM, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted an operation on a male who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the male made contact with the minor and sent lewd photos, requested the minor to send similar photos, and made plans to meet the minor at the Vidalia Riverfront.

As the male arrived at the riverfront, deputies made contact with him and ordered him to exit his vehicle. The male refused to leave his vehicle and placed his car in reverse.

Johnathan L. Mace

The vehicle then accelerated in reverse, hitting a police vehicle, and striking one deputy. Deputies then began shooting toward the male.

Deputies then detained the male and identified him as 31-year-old Johnathan L. Mace. Mace was placed under arrest.

As deputies further investigated Mace, they discovered that Mace resided in a camper trailer on the Vidalia Riverfront for nearly a year. Mace was charged with the following offenses:

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Felony Criminal Damage to Property