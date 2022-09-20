Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (09/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Danterrius Holmes for the September 18, 2022, fatal Thelma Drive shooting. According to deputies, Holmes was charged with Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Authorities also identified the victim as Vincent Neal.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Thelma Drive, in Richwood, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. Patrol deputies arrived on scene to discover a deceased male victim who had been shot.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office currently has no suspects in connection with the homicide. The current vehicle of interest is a dark-colored Jeep, SUV style, possibly a Liberty.

At this time no other information is available for release regarding this case.