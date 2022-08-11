Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 12, 2022, to August 3, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints of break-ins and property damage in the Rocky Branch Community Center in Union Parish, La. According to deputies, on July 12, 2022, authorities received complaints in reference to a break-in and damage at the community center.

Authorities discovered that unknown individuals entered the center, discharged fire extinguishers, and damaged other items located in the center. On August 1, 2022, deputies received another complaint in reference to additional break-ins at the community center that occurred on July 29, 2022, and July 31, 2022.

Deputies were provided video surveillance of the incidents, showing individuals inside the community center. On August 3, 2022, authorities received a tip that identified one of the suspects in the break-ins. Deputies went on to identify four other individuals who were allegedly involved in the break-ins.

According to deputies, the suspects’ ages range from 12 to 15. The juveniles admitted to their involvement in the break-ins and were arrested. They were all charged with Simple Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

As of August 10, 2022, the juveniles have been released to the custody of their parents or guardians. The estimated damage to the Rocky Branch Community Center is approximately $6,000.