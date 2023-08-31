AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 30-year-old man pled no contest after being accused of vehicular homicide and operation of a vehicle while under suspension in 2022.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, officers were called to a crash in St. Helena Parish on April 16, 2022. Two people were involved in the crash. Nicholas Carter, of Denham Springs, was taken to a local hospital, while Grace Chandler, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Carter crossed the centerline and struck Chandler head-on. Alcohol, cocaine and cannabinoids were found in Carter’s blood. Carter was also previously arrested and charged with two misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated.

An attorney representing the state read a statement to Chandler’s family that included an apology.

Judge William Dykes sentenced Carter to 15 years of hard labor, where five years must be served without the benefit of probation or parole. For the 10 remaining years, Carter will be placed on three years’ probation, where he is ordered to pay a $2000 fine, court costs, and other fees. Once released, Carter must wear an ankle monitor, enroll in driver improvement classes, and undergo substance abuse treatment.