VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Vidalia Police was dispatched to the Town Place Suites in reference to alleged inappropriate activities occurring between a juvenile and adult male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tyler L. Dayton.

According to authorities, they arrested Dayton based on evidence they discovered at the scene. Dayton was charged with Third Degree Rape and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juvenile.