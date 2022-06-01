DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A small family-operated eatery in Denham Springs says a thief broke into their business and made off with much-needed equipment.

Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar, located on Range 12 Boulevard, says the break in occurred Thursday, May 19 and was caught on surveillance camera.

Click here to view video and pictures of the incident.

The business owners say the intruder stole three blenders, a standing AC unit, and a PA System, which amounts to about $5,000 in equipment.

Anyone with information related to the alleged crime is encouraged to call Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar at (225) 380-5030.