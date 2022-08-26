The LSU Campus Mounds pictured here are the oldest known man-made structures in North America. Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus.

The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.

LSUPD reminds students that when using a rideshare or delivery service, they should confirm the name of the driver, make of the vehicle, and use these services with others present.

LSUPD says this incident is unrelated to the second-degree kidnapping that was reported earlier this week.

This is an open investigation. If anyone has information related to the incident, contact LSUPD anonymously or call directly at 225-578-3231.