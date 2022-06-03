MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 43-year-old Antoyn A. Wordlaw was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to authorities, Louisiana State Police received a call from a company in Delhi, La. on July 6, 2021, stating there were narcotics found in an employee locker room.

Antoyn Wordlaw

The company discovered a soft-side cooler bag with a large number of narcotics inside a locker belonging to Wordlaw. The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to the call and were able to review surveillance cameras for the day.

Authorities were able to identify Wordlaw in the video as he walked into the company’s locker room with the same cooler bag agents discovered at the scene. The cooler bag contained methamphetamine, four bags of marijuana, and numerous baggies.

A chemical analysis was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and they determined that Wordlaw possessed 88.9 grams of methamphetamine in the cooler bag.