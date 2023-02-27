MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 27, 2023, the Fourth Judicial District Attorneys’ Office announced that Doyle Shannon was charged with First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Kidnapping due to an incident that took place in Monroe, La. in April 2021. According to officials, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Doyle Shannon began on February 13, 2023, and concluded on February 24, 2023.

Officials confirmed that multiple witnesses testified over the course of the seven-day trial, which included the investigating officer, expert medical witnesses, the victim, and the defendant. The Jury announced a unanimous verdict of Guilty as Charged on both counts.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2023. Shannon is facing life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.