Death of man found by teens near Wallace Lake ruled homicide

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The death of a man whose body was found near Wallace Lake in south Caddo Parish late Saturday afternoon has been classified as a homicide.

That’s according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, who has identified the man Sunday as 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby of Shreveport.

The body was found at Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park at the south end of Wallace Lake Road just before 5:30 p.m.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two teens in the parking lot of the park noticed a suspicious “bundle” and got out of their car to check it out. They called the sheriff’s office when they realized what it appeared to be.

Investigators who responded to the call opened the “bundle” enough to see that it was a body and called the coroner.

Nordby was identified through fingerprint comparison by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s investigators. An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

CPSO is investigating.