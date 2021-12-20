SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has clocked its 87th homicide of 2021, breaking the city’s previous record of 86 homicides set in 1993.

Namon Booker of Mansfield died after being assaulted two weeks ago, and after Shreveport police were notified Saturday that Booker had died, charged 39-year-old Montrial Horton in his death.

On December 4, 2021, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a battery in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

When they arrived, they found Booker man unconscious in the parking lot. The Shreveport Fire Department responded and rushed Booker to the hospital with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

On the night it happened, patrol officers interviewed witnesses, who reported that Horton allegedly approached Booker and punched him at least one time in the face causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

The fall resulted in major head trauma.

Officers learned the two men allegedly had lived together at one point and there was an ongoing conflict between them.

Patrol officers digitally documented the scene and interviewed Horton.

Following interviews, Horton was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second-Degree Battery. He was later transported to Caddo Correctional Center where he remains.

Saturday afternoon, investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit obtained a warrant upgrading Horton’s charges to Manslaughter. No bond was set.