MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a double fatal hit-and-run on the West Bank early Friday (Sept. 2). According to the LSP, around 3:30 a.m., LSP Troop B responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter on the upper level of US 90B in Jefferson Parish.

Through investigation, detectives determined that a motorized scooter carrying two men was headed west in the center lane of the upper level of US90B near Ames Boulevard while a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling behind.

Photo: LSP

Details on what led up to the crash weren’t readily available, however, police say the pickup truck ended up striking the back of the scooter, causing both people on the scooter to be ejected.

State troopers say that the driver of the truck did not stop and continued to drive west on 90B with the scooter lodged under it. The scooter eventually became engulfed in flames and dislodged from the truck near Garden Road in Marrero.

Both people on the scooter were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Their identities have not yet been released.

Troopers continue to search for the driver of the pickup truck, which has been described as a white 2004 extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed. The truck will have significant damage to its front and may not display a license plate.

Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to contact them at 504-471-2775 or Crimestoppers immediately.