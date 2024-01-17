SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Data from the National Registry of Exonerations was analyzed by a legal funding company and the findings showed that Louisiana ranks number nine in compensation paid by the state for wrongful convictions.

According to the Innocence Project as of July 1, 2022, a person whose conviction was vacated and who can prove factual innocence may file a petition for compensation to be awarded at the rate of $40,000 per year of wrongful incarceration with a cap of $400,000.

Those eligible for this compensation have, in most cases, been exonerated through DNA evidence. These are not simply convicted people who are released after completing their prison or who had convictions overturned. These were people who’s innocence was proven and had years of their lives stolen by wrongful convictions.

The study by pre-settlement legal funding company High Rise Financial analyzed data on how many people have been wrongfully imprisoned in each state since 1989, and how much the state has paid out in compensation for those who successfully sought it. The total compensation figure was then compared against the state’s population to reveal how much is being paid out per citizen in compensation for wrongful imprisonment.

In Louisiana exonerated people in the state have received $14,060,602.00. In a state with a population of 4,657,757 that cost amounts to $3.02 per citizen.

By comparison, neighboring Texas which ranks number four on the list has spent $155,080,673.00 on wrongfully conviction payouts costing its 29,145,505 residents around $5.32 per citizen.

During his time as Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry objected to paying 11 of 13 wrongful conviction claims.

Rank State/Territory Total Compensation Paid to Exonerees Population Cost per capita 1 New York $322,513,025.00 20,201,249 $15.97 2 Connecticut $50,644,270.00 3,605,944 $14.04 3 Maryland $36,897,715.00 6,165,129 $5.98 4 Texas $155,080,673.00 29,145,505 $5.32 5 Michigan $48,066,779.00 10,077,331 $4.77 6 Ohio $50,667,807.00 11,799,448 $4.29 7 West Virginia $7,405,000.00 1,793,716 $4.13 8 Nevada $9,971,382.00 3,104,614 $3.21 9 Louisiana $14,060,602.00 4,657,757 $3.02 10 Illinois $37,732,406.00 12,812,508 $2.94 The states where compensation for wrongful imprisonment has cost citizens the most

Methodology

All data taken from The National Registry of Exonerations: https://www.law.umich.edu/special/exoneration/Pages/about.aspx

Each state’s total dollars paid to exonerees was divided by the state’s population to reveal the compensation amount per capita. The states were ranked according to this amount to reveal the states.