Crowley Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman who allegedly fired shots into a house of women and children

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” woman who is believed to have pulled the trigger in a shooting of a home occupied by women and children on Saturday, Sept. 6.

LaQuaishia Johnson, 22, — described as a Black female — is the prime suspect in a shots-fired situation in the 800 block of N. Ave. F in Crowley shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The Crowley Police Department has obtained warrants for Johnson charging her with five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Johnson also has three additional outstanding warrants with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

“Ms. Johnson has expressed her desire to ‘Go out with a BANG’ if confronted by any law enforcement agency,” said Police Chief Jimmy Broussard in a press release. “She is to be considered ARMED and EXTREMELY DANGEROUS.”

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Det. Rashawn Washington at (337) 788-4139 or by email at rwashington@crowleypolice.com.