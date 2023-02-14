SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Crews were on the scene at an apartment complex on the North Shore after a fire broke out on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 responded to the Tall Pines Apartments in the 600 block of Kostmayer Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames emerging from an upper-level apartment in a multi-story apartment building. The structure was also surrounded by heavy smoke, PIO Jason Gaubert says.

In less than 15 minutes, crews were able to battle off the blaze and bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other apartments.

PHOTOS: Fire erupts at Slidell apartment complex

We’re told the tenant of the apartment discovered the fire after returning home from a Super Bowl party. He reported seeing heavy black smoke billowing out of the apartment that immediately turned into flames.

As of Monday morning, it remains unknown what caused the fire. The incident remains under investigation.