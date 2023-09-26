ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Monday, September 25, 2023, at approximately 01:23 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Broadway Avenue at 12th Street. The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 54-year-old Christopher Johnson from Forest Hill LA. It was determined Johnson was impaired at the time of the crash. Johnson was charged with DWI 1st and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/