CPSO: Driver dead after crashing into tree while fleeing from deputy

A man, who has not been identified, crashed his truck into a tree in south Shreveport late Thursday night after fleeing from a Caddo deputy who attempted to stop him for driving without headlights. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after a brief police chase that ended with a crash in south Shreveport late Thursday night.

According to the Caddo Parih Sheriff’s Office, it all started around 10:45 p.m. when Deputy Keith Morgan first spotted the vehicle while on patrol near Colquitt and Walker roads. Morgan got behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after seeing the truck drive toward him with no headlights.

The sheriff’s office says the driver refused to stop, pulling into and out of traffic, and opening the driver’s side door while actively fleeing from the deputy. He ran off the roadway and hit a tree on Cedar Creek Drive near Bushnell Lane.

The driver died on the scene.

CPSO Sgt. Dexter White said the vehicle had switched tags. Deputies also say they recovered drugs and weapons from inside the truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.