CPSO: 8 students arrested after another fight at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo deputies have arrested eight students following another fight Friday morning at Southwood High School.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out around 9:30 a.m. between two groups of girls ages 14 to 17. They were all arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

The students have also been suspended pending expulsion and released to their parents.

This comes after more than a dozen students were arrested Thursday for fighting on campus.

Due to security concerns, CPSO has sent several deputies to patrol the school grounds. That is in addition to the school board’s increased security.