BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday.

Louisiana State Police says they began an investigation into the crash around 5:45 p.m. Troopers learned a 2012 GMC Acadia was heading south on LA Highway 21 as the pedestrian, identified as Ben Small, was walking on the road. State police say Small was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Small was struck and killed by the truck.

The unidentified driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt but was taken to the hospital.

As part of a routine investigation, toxicology samples were taken from Small and the driver of the GMC for analysis.