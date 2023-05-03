RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Coushatta man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his neighbor’s mobile home while the disabled man was inside.

According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 60-year-old Leo Latson was arrested on Tuesday, April 25 for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Officials say the Red River Parish Fire District responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 500 block of Carlisle Extension. Firefighters learned one person was inside at the time of the fire but that the individual was able to escape safely and put the fire out before first responders arrived.

State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the home and Latson, who had already been taken into custody on the scene by the Red River Sheriff’s Office, was confirmed as a suspect in the case.

Deputies say there was an ongoing dispute between the victim and Latson that included law enforcement being called to the home where the fire occurred. Officials learned Latson had an arrest record several years prior.

Latson is booked into the Red River Parish jail.