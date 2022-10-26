BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) -New details surrounding the Friday, October 21 shooting near Southern University’s campus were revealed days later, during a court hearing.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 25, two of the three men arrested in connection with the violent crime appeared in the 19th Judicial District Court.

Daryl Stansberry, 28, had been charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder as well as one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Stansberry’s Preliminary Examination unfolded in Judge Tiffany Foxworth Roberts’ courtroom, where the defense argued that his charges did not fit the crime.

When Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) Detective Henry Briggs, the officer assigned to investigate the shooting, took the stand, he said a fight broke out after members of the fraternity were engaged in a group dance called ‘a stroll.’

This happened during a homecoming calibration at the Kappa Alpha Psi house.

Briggs went on to say when the fight broke out, 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams, allegedly fired a gun into the crowd, injuring 11 people.

Briggs told the court it was estimated that as many as 1,000 people were in the area when shots were fired.

According to the state, Stansberry knew Williams brought a gun to the event and he’d even asked Williams to leave the weapon in the vehicle earlier that day.

Detective Briggs claimed Stansberry, Williams, and Miles Moss -the third man arrested in connection with the shooting- left the party together.

But the defense countered that this was not entirely true.

The three men were employed at an auto body shop in Baton Rouge, which is where they allegedly meet up the morning after the shooting. This is where Williams allegedly admitted to the others that he, “shot that b*tch up.”

The state said that upon hearing Williams’ claim, Stansberry should have called law enforcement. Attorneys added that Stansberry’s failure to do so resulted in the charge for accessory after the fact. Judge Foxworth-Roberts expressed her agreement with this point.

But Judge Foxworth-Roberts dismissed the Illegal use of a fire arm charge, saying the state did not provide sufficient evidence to support the allegation.

Williams also appeared in court for his first appearance and said, “I ain’t shoot these people.” He declined legal council from the public defender’s office, claiming a family member was in the process of hiring a private attorney to represent him.

Though the judge set his bond at $1.95 million dollars, that has been put on hold until the judge leads a special hearing to decide if he’s a threat to public safety.

Should the judge grant his bond, Williams will be placed under house arrest, ordered to wear an ankle monitor GPS tracking device, prohibited from leaving the state, and become subject to ten protective orders on behalf of the alleged victims.

At this time, Stansberry remains behind bars on a $940,442 bond while Moss’s bond has been set at $1.675 million.

“The lack of humanity,” Judge Foxworth-Roberts said in regards to the crime. “It’s shocking to the soul and to the spirit.”