WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 26, 2023, at 4:52 PM, West Monroe Police were called regarding a home invasion. Officers were told that the victim’s ex-girlfriend, Zerrae M. Pratt, along with two unknown male subjects allegedly kicked in the backdoor of the victim’s residence.

According to court documents, one of the male subjects allegedly produced a handgun and the other male subject placed his hands in his pants as if he was armed with a weapon. The victim was made to stand in a corner of the living room and Pratt allegedly searched the couch where the victim is known to hide his money.

Once Pratt found the money, the three suspects left the victim’s home. While officers were questioning the victim, the victim received a call and was advised that Pratt had been dropped off at her home on Montgomery Avenue.

Upon arrival at Pratt’s home, officers were unsuccessful at getting someone to answer the door and observed an eviction notice written to Pratt taped on the front door. On October 27, 2023, Pratt was arrested and charged with Home Invasion.

Her bond was set at $25,000.