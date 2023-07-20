All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 25, 2023, investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Glenwood Medical Center in reference to a possible molestation case that involved a juvenile. Upon arrival, investigators were informed that a 10-year-old female juvenile victim was allegedly molested by their biological father.

According to court documents, investigators spoke with the juvenile victim and the victim’s grandmother and were advised that the victim’s father, 30-year-old Robert Foster Bell, has allegedly molested the victim for the last three years. Officials went on to interview the victim and were informed that the victim lives with her grandmother, cousins, siblings, and Bell. According to court documents, Bell sleeps in a recliner in the living room where the victim’s bed is as well.

Officials learned that Bell allegedly began molesting the victim when she was 8 years old and molested the victim countless times until the victim lost count. The victim advised officials of several inappropriate encounters with her father.

In the midst of Bell allegedly committing the acts, the victim would attempt to yell for help and Bell allegedly placed his hands over her mouth until she stopped screaming. Investigators also learned that the last encounter took place on June 22, 2023, in Ouachita Parish and Bell allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on different occasions.

An arrest warrant was obtained by investigators and Bell was arrested on July 19, 2023. His bond was set at $100,000.