All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A trial date has been set for a Tennessee woman who was accused of shooting her wife during an argument in 2020.

On April 16, 2020, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to a shooting on Breville Street. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the backyard of the residence and she advised officers that she was shot.

According to police, they learned that the victim had gunshot wounds in her hip area. The victim was transported to a hospital via helicopter. At the scene, two witnesses were interviewed and they reportedly identified Catherine Dare Parris as the suspect.

According to witnesses, Parris and the victim were a married couple who were involved in an argument. Witnesses also advised that Parris allegedly shot the victim with a semi-automatic pistol and fired the pistol several times.

When the firearm jammed, Parris allegedly attempted to clear the pistol but she was unable to. According to court documents, Parris then entered the residence and came back out with a revolver pistol, pointing the firearm at the victim. A witness thought that Parris was going to “finish the victim off.”

Police also learned that Parris allegedly threatened to shoot herself during the incident. A cell phone video captured some of the gun shots and the video clearly showed Parris with two firearms.

Police went on to locate Parris on the scene and she admitted that she was married to the victim. According to court documents, Parris also admitted that she and the victim argued the entire day and that she shot a pistol. Parris was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

According to officials, Parris’ trial date has been set for September 5, 2023.