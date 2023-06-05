All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to court documents, a Monroe man is set to face trial for Second-Degree Murder after he was accused of being the suspect in a 2017 homicide.

On April 3, 2017, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at the Parkview Apartments. Prior to the officers’ arrival, they were informed by hospital officials that a gunshot victim, Kentarius Webb, arrived at the hospital.

According to police, Webb later died as a result of his injuries. Officers initiated their investigation and observed a Black male wearing black clothing, shooting Webb with a semi-automatic pistol on video surveillance cameras.

A witness of the shooting went on to identify the alleged suspect as Chadarius Morehead. Officers learned that the witness stood near the victim and the suspect at the time of the shooting.

Morehead was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder. The trial began on May 30, 2023.