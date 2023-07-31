All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Cyberstalking, Staliking, Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault, Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms due to his alleged involvement in two 2022 investigations.

On July 29, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim due to past investigations that involved the victim and her ex-live-in boyfriend, Mark Henry Abercrombie. According to court documents, the victim advised that Abercrombie allegedly assaulted her at her job on July 26, 2022.

Authorities went on to obtain video footage of the alleged assault and discovered that Abercrombie allegedly entered the victim’s job and located the victim on an aisle. Abercrombie then allegedly began yelling at the victim, demanding money from her.

As the victim attempted to distance herself from the suspect, he allegedly followed her throughout her job. The victim went on to mention that her husband received a deadly threat via text message from Abercrombie a day after the incident at her job. According to court documents, the text messages said, “Come to me. You ain’t ready. I’ll send my boys after you. They would never find your body.” Authorities also learned that the victim and Abercrombie began in 2013.

On October 12, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Stubbs Vinson Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash. Prior to authorities’ arrival, a witness advised that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

According to court documents, the witness mentioned that the driver was allegedly armed with a M&P 22LR but they were able to disarm the driver and unload the weapon. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they observed vehicle markings on the roadway where the vehicle crossed the center line, then exited the roadway right, struck a fence, flipped the vehicle, and stopped after hitting a tree.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly located a stolen Ruger LC9 on the ground near the vehicle along with a Taurus 45 caliber magazine and CZ 9 mm magazine inside the vehicle. According to authorities, the witness positively identified the suspect as Abercrombie.

Abercrombie was eventually arrested on July 28, 2023, and his bond was set at $80,500.