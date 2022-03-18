WASHINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The third time was not the charm for this couple from Louisiana.

That is how many times 61-year-old Randy Davis and 50-year-old Shelia Faye Nunnery have been behind bars in the Washington Parish Jail.

Image courtesy of Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office (Randy Davis)

Their latest stay in jail stems from an incident which took place on Tuesday, March 15.

On that date, a deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Highway 38.

WPSO says, “Upon his arrival, the deputy encountered two persons who were bound by judicial protection orders not to be in the presence of each other.”

Further investigation determined that Nunnery was injured during a physical altercation between the two of them.

Davis is also accused of damaging property that belongs to Nunnery.

Nunnery and Davis were arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail minutes apart on Tuesday.

Davis is facing these charges:

Violation of a protective order

Domestic abuse

Criminal damage to property

According to the booking information, Nunnery is charged with violation of a protective order and domestic abuse.

Davis and Nunnery have both stayed in the Washington Parish Jail on two prior occasions.

Davis was behind bars in 2008 and most recently in January of this year.

“In January 2022, he faced more serious charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault, failure to appear in court and driving under suspension,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That first charge was due to Davis stabbing Nunnery on New Year’s Day.

In that instance, Davis bonded out of jail after a week.

WPSO says, “Following the stabbing, Nunnery sought and obtained a protective order against Davis.”

This took place after Davis had already sought and been given a protective order against Nunnery.

Nunnery has been arrested twice before in 2009 and 2021.

For their latest stint behind bars, bond has been set at $5,000 each for Davis and Nunnery.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “This is a classic he said/she said situation. It seems that these folks have a serious relationship problem which is exacerbated by lack of emotional control. It seems logical that both would benefit by going in separate directions.”