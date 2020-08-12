Couple arrested after failed attempt to claim insurance money for vehicle fire

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Winnsboro couple who allegedly set a vehicle on fire in order to collect insurance money.

The arrest occurred on August 11.

Lance Berryhill, 29, and Kayla Berryhill, 36, were booked into the Franklin Parish Jail on one count each of arson with intent to defraud and automobile insurance policies fraud, according to SFM.



The couple claimed their truck began sparking as they were driving, however SFM decided to open an investigation on the claim.

After an assessment of the scene on June 20, SFM determined the fire was intentionally set by the couple.

The investigation also proved that Berryhill was several weeks behind on paying his insurance, according to SFM.