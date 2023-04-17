ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 15, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into accusations of child sexual abuse that had allegedly occurred over a three-year period. According to reports, 70-year-old John Hampton allegedly told deputies that he sexually abused the child approximately four times.

Photo courtesy of The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

No more information can be shared at this time due to the investigation’s sensitivity. If anyone has any information on this matter can contact authorities at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

Latest Posts