VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2024, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made additional arrests after an investigation of a Vidalia resident, Michael George, who was arrested and charged with 400 counts of child pornography (victims under 13 years old) in early December 2023. During the arrest of George, five cell phones and three laptop computers were seized.

Over two weeks, Detectives from CPSO and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Units conducted forensic analysis on each device. In addition to the 400 files recovered, consisting of the extreme sexual abuse and rape of children, George was found to be communicating with two subjects by way of text message, with the conversations consisting of very detailed plans to carry out the rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse of very young children under the age of 12.

According to deputies, both conversations went on for several months, with all three engaging in the transfer of child sexual abuse material using an encrypted text application; however, detectives were still able to recover the files from the device and identify the suspects as follows: Gloria Naquin Santos-Hernandez, a female suspect residing in Lafayette, La., and John Edward Allday, a male suspect residing in Mobile County, Ala.

According to authorities, they obtained arrest warrants, forwarding the warrants to the respective jurisdictions. Santos-Hernandez was taken into custody at her residence by the Lafayette Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and FBI agents. Allday was taken into custody this morning by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and F.BI. agents and will be extradited to Louisiana at a later date.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working diligently to identify any victims. Anyone with information on the arrested suspects can contact detectives at 318-437-0740 ext. 409.

To view the charges that the suspects received, be sure to look at the list below:

John Edward Allday

10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles (victims under 13)

Gloria Naquin Santos-Hernandez

Two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles (victims under 13)

Michael George