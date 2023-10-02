NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A complaint of shots being fired near a New Iberia business results in a body being found.

According to New Iberia Police, officers got a call about shots being fired at Amigo’s, a business at South Iberia Street and West Admiral Doyle Drive. On the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male victim, dead. The victim has yet to be identified.

Yvonne Wynne, a witness of the shooting spoke with News Ten about the event.

“You hear a shot then you hear the car screeching away, then you hear the sirens and everything a little while later,” said Wynne.

Wynne said the area the business is in tends to have a reputation for these kinds of incidents.

“It does bring a lot of traffic and I think a lot of times it brings the wrong traffic. It is just always something,” Wynne explained.

Wynne said she and her family plan to move from the area, as they no longer want to be around these kinds of events.

“There is a reason why I am moving out and one is because I don’t want to look at that store everyday,” Wynne said.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

