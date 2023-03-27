ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early March, Agents assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received community complaints about a suspect possibly selling narcotics and possessing illegal weapons in the 2000 Olive Street. These complaints were received via the RADE Facebook Messenger page and are all understood to be anonymous.

Agents assigned to the case were quickly able to identify the suspect as Christopher Sherman. Through investigative techniques and lengthy surveillance efforts, Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for 2114 Olive Street, the residence identified as Sherman’s. Due to Sherman’s violent arrest history, RADE Agents requested the assistance of the Alexandria Police Department’s Special Response Team to execute the search warrant.

On March 23rd, 2023, the search warrant was executed. Christopher Ray Sherman and Justin Leron Sherman were found in the residence and detained without incident. A search followed and RADE Agents located methamphetamine, a pistol and a bullet proof vest in what was identified as Christopher Sherman’s bedroom. A Mac-10 firearm was located under a sofa cushion in the living room.

Christopher Ray Sherman is currently on parole for an arrest last year where he plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Justin Leron Sherman is also on parole for a previous felony related conviction and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Christopher Sherman and Justin Sherman were both arrested and booked for parole violations.

Both Christopher Ray Sherman and Justin Leron Sherman remain in jail at the time of this release being held on Probation / Parole Violations.

A detective assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) as a Task Force Officer was contacted and will review the case and consider adopting it on the federal level for prosecution.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and encourage the public to continue to send anonymous tips through their Facebook page.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Arrestee: Christopher Ray Sherman, 40

Charges: Possession CDS II 2-28 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying of firearm with drugs

Convicted felon in possession of firearm

Unlawful use or possession of body armor

Possession of firearm with obliterated serial number

Probation Violation

Arrestee: Justin Leron Sherman, 35

Charges: Parole Violation