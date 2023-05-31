RAPIDES PAIRSH, La. (WNTZ) – In the early weeks of May 2023, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents began receiving anonymous community complaints about a possible narcotics trafficking suspect identified as Dexter Dewayne King. Agents were given information King was possibly selling illegal narcotics from his residence at 5812 Hall Street in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision. From the information given, Agents initiated their investigation.

As their investigation progressed, Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. On May 25th,2023, RADE Agents, along with the assistance of RPSO SWAT, conducted the narcotic search warrant at 5812 Hall Street. King was located in the residence and taken into custody without incident. During the search, Agents located suspected Fentanyl, suspected Methamphetamines and suspected Marijuana, all located in King’s bedroom. Also found in King’s bedroom was a stolen handgun.

King was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was booked for possession of CDS II (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (Methamphetamines), possession of CDS I (Marijuana), possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carry of a firearm with narcotics, and a Contempt of Court arrest warrant. King was released later on the same day on a $35,500.00 bond.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible. The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.