CAMERON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents have cited two commercial fishing companies for violations related to harvest of menhaden.

The charges stem from three separate events of spilling or releasing of contents of menhaden purse seines resulting in dead fish found near and on Cameron Parish beaches in September.

Agents cited Omega Protein for two counts of failing to report the release of purse seine gear or menhaden within two hours on Sept. 20 and Westbank Fishing LLC for excessive killing of fish on Oct. 4.

LDWF agents learned about the dead fish on the beach and began an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and further charges could be pending. In addition to the citations issued, each company will face civil restitution for the value of the fish released or lost in each incident.