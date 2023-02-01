A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the sheriff’s office received a complaint back in June of 2022 of financial exploitation of an 87-year-old elderly female in Opelousas. The suspect was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams, 58 of Parker, CO.

An investigation found that Williams obtained power of attorney of the victim in November 2020, which is when the financial exploitation began. Another family member became suspicious of the exploitation when Williams contacted them to sign for a mortgage loan being taken out on the victim’s residence. The family member’s signature was needed due to being an heir to the estate. The family member declined to sign.

The investigation also found Williams gained access to a total of 7 bank and credit card accounts beginning in November 2020, printed checks and requested credit cards being issued with her credentials. Statements were obtained from several accounts indicating that Williams completed 333 credit card purchases, 39 bank account transactions and 33 wireless money transfers. A total of $61,900 was taken, excluding $3,183 towards privately hired care for the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Nov. 18 of 2022, with the following charges:

Exploitation of the infirmed

Identity theft (7 counts)

Access device fraud (372 counts)

Illegal transmission of monetary funds (33 counts)

Williams turned herself into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday and was booked for the charges listed on the arrest warrant.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.