MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 28, 2023, officials of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal confirmed that 42-year-old Tyson Cornelison of Colorado was sentenced in the 4th Judicial District Court to 12 years with hard labor for the charge of Injury by Arson, 4 years with hard labor for the charge of Arson with Intent to Defraud, and 2 years with hard labor on the charge of Conspiracy. According to officials, Cornelison was convicted in June 2023.

Cornelison was arrested in June 2020 for setting fire to a commercial and residential building located in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Bastrop, La. in the early morning hours of April 15, 2020. A firefighter was injured during the response to the fire.

According to deputies, witness statements and evidence obtained, including video surveillance, led to investigators identifying Cornelison as a suspect in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In June 2020, police in Junction City, Kansas, located Cornelison and took him into custody. He was then transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail.