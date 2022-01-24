YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in Youngsville over the weekend and is facing several charges relating to cockfighting, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

William Green, 62, was charged with 12 counts of animal abuse (cockfighting), participation in cockfighting, and unlawful possession, transfer, or manufacture of animal fighting paraphernalia.

On Saturday, January 22, LPSO received a call about cockfighting in the 600 block of Linden Lewis Rd. in Youngsville. Detectives with LPSO along with Animal Control responded and found multiple chickens, as well as cockfighting paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional arrests.